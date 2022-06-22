Grab your bathing suit and hit the water at Zephyr Cove

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (KOLO) - Zephyr Cove Marina is ready to host your summer outing.

The mile-long shore at Zephyr Cove is a popular spot, and with summer officially here, the team is ready to welcome you onto Lake Tahoe. whether you want to get some speed or take it easy, there’s options for all ages as Operations Manager Martin Gomez details, “We do offer kayak rentals, paddle boat rentals, paddle board rentals, we do have some boat rentals, like The Weekender which is usually our most popular, that’s the party boat for the big groups, families.”

There’s an expansive fleet of water craft and water toy rentals, but your best bet is to make reservations ahead of time. Staff is also gearing up for the huge 4th of July dinner cruise on the M.S. Dixie II.

To reserve a water activity, head to https://www.zephyrcove.com/zephyr-cove-marina/zephyr-cove-marina-experience/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=places&utm_campaign=google_places&utm_source=google&utm_medium=places&utm_campaign=google_places.

For the 4th of July Dinner Cruise on the M.S. Dixie, visit https://www.zephyrcove.com/things-to-do/upcoming-events/4th-of-july-firework-dinner-cruise-2022/?i=147149559.

