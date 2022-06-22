Executive director excited for 73rd annual Miss Nevada competition at Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - She’s beauty and she’s grace! In just over a week, there will be a new Miss Nevada and Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen representing the Silver State.

For the last 10 years, the statewide competition was held in Las Vegas. Now, the two-night event will be at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino.

Co-Executive director, Jillian Helget, stopped by Morning Break Wednesday to hype up this year’s 23 contestants and encourage Nevadans to come out and support these young women.

Miss Nevada Competition week will begin in Reno on Sunday, June 26 at Rancharrah with a Welcome Ceremony and the 3rd Annual Regional Fashion Show. The event is free and open to the public. Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko will be emceeing the event.

Night one of the competition is Thursday, June 30. Night two takes place Friday, July 1. To purchase tickets to the Lake Tahoe competition, click here.

The Miss America organization recently celebrated its 100th Anniversary of providing scholarships for young women. The organization awards more than five million dollars in cash scholarships through national, state and local programs every year.

