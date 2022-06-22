Advertisement

Board of contractors shares tips for fixing, rebuilding your home after wildfire

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:48 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the summer and autumn months, wildfires become more rampant throughout Nevada.

Michael Phillips, the public information officer for the Nevada State Contractors Board, stopped by Morning Break to offer tips and advice for residents looking to protect their homes.

Having a list of contractors before your home is affected by wildfires is a good way to make sound, financially responsible decisions when disaster strikes your neighborhood. Phillips warns not to rush into work with unlicensed contractors just because their wait list is shorter. Plan for the long haul to make sure that when repairs are made, they’re made correctly.

For more information about the Board of Contractors, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook.

