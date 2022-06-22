Airport parking prices increase July 1, 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Lot Full” signs at the Reno Tahoe Airport are becoming all too familiar these days.

There are three options to park here, short term garage, long term garage, and the outside lot.

Beginning July 1, 2022, prices for all of them will be going up.

“It will be about two additional dollars for full day parking in each of our three lots,” says Stacey Sunday with the Reno Tahoe Airport. “The short-term surface, short term garage and long-term garage,” she adds.

Sunday says there’s been some misconceptions about the parking increase at the airport.

First this decision isn’t based on current inflation prices. Instead, she says, a private consultant recommended it as the parking prices here were below comparable airport prices. Second, she says, the parking rates have not increased in 12 years.

The airport does not receive any local tax dollars to operate.

“The airport is financially self-sufficient,” says Sunday. “We receive no local tax dollars. So, any money that is spent on the airport on concessions or parking goes right back into your travel experience to make it better,” she says.

That additional parking money also goes to expansion plans for the facility which involve an expanded terminal, rent a car facility, and more amenities.

Sunday says soon the rental car area on the first floor of the garage will move to make more space, and there are overflow lots in the works.

Despite all of that, parking is still going to be a premium. The airport says just about every weekend their parking lots are full both inside and out. They have no explanation for the phenomenon.

To avoid any frustration, it may be time for friend or family member to help and offer drop-off and pick-up services to and from the airport.

