Witnesses recall terrifying moments when shots were fired outside Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It started out as a fun family outing at an Aces game Sunday for Christa Pepper and her kids.

“The game was incredible, the kids were having so much fun, you know, the dollar hot dogs. At the end of the game, my son went and ran the bases like we always do,” said Pepper.

Trying to avoid traffic, the mother of four decided to hang out outside the stadium, not knowing what was about to happen.

“You look over and you see him pull a shirt up, pull a gun out, and take a second and just start shooting off,” said Pepper.

Pepper and her kids immediately ducked for cover.

“We were literally just feet from him, I had nowhere we could go,” said Pepper. “It was just ‘Get down, get down!’ and as he was shooting into the air, I’m thinking ‘Oh my God’, where are these bullets going to go?” said Pepper.

Reno Police reported two women were fighting outside the south entrance to the field before five in the afternoon when 49-year-old Jaime Zamorano fired a gun multiple times into the air trying to break up the fight.

“Here we are still crouched down by that concrete wall and looking up and there are people, all on this side of the parking garage looking down on us... That was a very surreal thing,” said Pepper.

She’s referring to the parking garage in front of the field by Mellow Fellow, and where Aaron Hullender, had just arrived at the second level when the shots started.

“The guy next to me is like, ‘Fireworks?’ I’m like, ‘No dude those aren’t fireworks,” said Hullender during a phone call.

The father of three has military experience and quickly told his family, including his one-year-old daughter, to get in the vehicle for cover.

“I actually retrieved my firearm and ran to the edge of the parking garage, where I heard the gunshots,” said Hullender.

When he looked over the ledge, security at the Greater Nevada Field already had the suspect on the ground.

“Kudos to them,” said Hullender.

He adds that although his youngest daughter was a little shaken up by what happened, this will not stop him from returning to the stadium.

“Just gotta take some extra, more precautions when we go. Just scan the crowds more,” said Hullender. “My PTSD will just be a little more through the roof when I go to events now.”

While this has not been confirmed by RPD and the GNF, Pepper who has spoken to police says Zamorano was at the game.

“I may not be going anywhere where I can’t legally carry, conceal,” said Pepper. “To be in that situation where you don’t have any control was very upsetting and nerving, it took a long time last night to get my son to go to sleep.”

Both parents say they hope this serves as a wake-up call to strengthen security.

KOLO8 News Now, reached out to the GNF for comment, but as of this publication has not heard back.

Anyone having any information about this case is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2188, call or text Secret Witness at 322-4900 or go online at www.secretwitness.com.

