Two people displaced after early morning fire at Rosewood Park Apartments in Reno

First responders at Rosewood Park Apartment due to fire found in living room of one of the units.
First responders at Rosewood Park Apartment due to fire found in living room of one of the units.(KOLO 8 News Now)
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:29 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police officers called in the fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday after they saw smoke coming from a unit at the Rosewood Park Apartments. They were in the area due to an unrelated domestic call.

Fire crews arrived to find a fire inside the living room of the unit.

Two people have been displaced. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

