Two people displaced after early morning fire at Rosewood Park Apartments in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police officers called in the fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday after they saw smoke coming from a unit at the Rosewood Park Apartments. They were in the area due to an unrelated domestic call.

Fire crews arrived to find a fire inside the living room of the unit.

Two people have been displaced. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

