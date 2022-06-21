Advertisement

Tahoe Paddle Sports providing a fun getaway for locals

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jun. 21, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a chance for locals this summer to view Lake Tahoe in a unique way. Tahoe Paddle Sports is providing a fun experience for visitors this summer with clear kayak guided tours.

These 90-minute explorations can take you to Bonsai Rock and tour the east shore of Lake Tahoe. Kids five years of age of older can take part. All tour guides are CPR certified. Pets are also welcome and Tahoe Paddle Sports will provide their own life vest. No matter your level in kayaking or ability, this family-owned and operated business is for everyone.

Anthony Spatucci is the owner of Tahoe Paddle Sports and mentioned what people can expect by booking a tour,

“When we’re out there, we’re doing all the leg work for you. We bring you over here, we get you all set up for it all you have to do is do a nice mellow paddle with us. You’re going to have memories that are going to last you hopefully a lifetime,” Spatucci said.

Tours are available seven days a week. To book, click here.

