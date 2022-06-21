LSU’s Stephanie Rempe named Wolf Pack athletic director

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval introduced the Wolf Pack’s new athletic director Tuesday. Stephanie Rempe comes to Nevada from LSU where she worked as the Executive Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief Operating Officer since 2019.

She has established herself as one of the country’s most respected athletics administrators during a distinguished career spanning more than 25 years, the university said in a press release.

“In Stephanie Rempe, Wolf Pack Athletics has found a proven leader who brings the perfect blend of high-energy and strategic vision for the future, along with someone who has a deep understanding of how to succeed at the highest levels of the modern landscape of intercollegiate athletics,” Sandoval said. “Stephanie clearly demonstrated during the interview process that she is committed to building an athletic program based on academic excellence, diversity, developing a meaningful sense of partnership and teamwork with our community, establishing program-wide competitive excellence for all of our teams and personal development of the student-athletes, coaches and staff of Wolf Pack athletics.”

“She brings an incredible breadth of experience to the job. More than that, she is a deeply strategic thinker who brings a great deal of heart to everything that she does. I am incredibly excited to welcome Stephanie and her family to the Wolf Pack Family. Today’s announcement marks the beginning of an exciting new era of Wolf Pack athletics.”

University President Brian Sandoval announces Stephanie Rempe as the Nevada Wolf Pack Athletic Director on June 21, 2022. (KOLO)

“More than 25 years ago I set out on my journey to become an athletics director,” Rempe said. “Today, it has become a reality. The people, opportunities, tradition, fans, student-athletes, coaches, staff, leadership, passion and shared values are everything that I sought. The University of Nevada is a gem that has served Nevadans for nearly 150 years. I could not be more excited to join the Wolf Pack Family and make Nevada home. The strength of the pack is the wolf and the strength of the wolf is the pack; I am so proud to be a member of the Pack.”

Rempe has worked at a senior leadership role at five Division I athletics programs, supervising sports, coaches and department staff. At LSU and Texas A&M, she has served as the Chief Operating Officer where all coaches and staff reported directly to her.

“My job is to ensure that Nevada Athletics makes our community and state proud; that we are efficient and effective in our work; that we are responsible stewards of our resources and the generosity of our supporters; and that we have a clear vision for the future that we can all embrace,” Rempe said. “President Sandoval has laid out a vision for this institution, a vision that shows a brilliant future of discovery and innovation; one that is true to the soul of Nevada. In that vision, athletics has a very important role in helping elevate our institution, across the entire state. I am here because I want to be part of that long term vision.”

Rempe takes over for Doug Knuth who left in April 2022. He had served as the athletic director since 2013.

