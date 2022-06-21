KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin’s cashew champagne balsamic chimichurri with steak

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - June is PRIDE Month! On Tuesday’s episode of KOLO Cooks, Chef Jonathan Chapin brought his friend, Adonna, on the show to make a delicious cashew champagne balsamic chimichurri that goes great with fresh or leftover steak.

Ingredients:

1 shallot bulb

3 garlic cloves

1 bunch parsley leaves

2 tblsp. apple juice

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup cashews

1/3 cup champagne balsamic ( Big Horn Olive Oil Company

2 tblsp. olive oil

Steak

Directions:

Blend together until desired consistency. Spoon over leftover (or fresh) steak, or protein of your choice! VOILA!

Join Adonna and other fabulous drag queens next Thursday, June 28 for the Drag Dinner Party at Peavine Taphouse from 7-10 p.m. Click here for tickets.

