KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin’s cashew champagne balsamic chimichurri with steak

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - June is PRIDE Month! On Tuesday’s episode of KOLO Cooks, Chef Jonathan Chapin brought his friend, Adonna, on the show to make a delicious cashew champagne balsamic chimichurri that goes great with fresh or leftover steak.

Ingredients:

  • 1 shallot bulb
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 1 bunch parsley leaves
  • 2 tblsp. apple juice
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1/2 cup cashews
  • 1/3 cup champagne balsamic (Big Horn Olive Oil Company)
  • 2 tblsp. olive oil
  • Steak

Directions:

  1. Blend together until desired consistency.
  2. Spoon over leftover (or fresh) steak, or protein of your choice!
  3. VOILA!

Join Adonna and other fabulous drag queens next Thursday, June 28 for the Drag Dinner Party at Peavine Taphouse from 7-10 p.m. Click here for tickets.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair and MaZa Salon and Spa for keeping him looking young.

