Kids attend a NASA summer camp, build robots

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -On the second floor of an old brick building next to Reno’s Discovery Museum a group of young kids are huddle over a pile of brightly colored plastic pieces.

It might look like a group of kids playing with Legos--and--in a way it is. They are having fun, but they’re also learning and in the next two days, they’ll be learning a lot more. They’re attending the first-of-its-kind NASA Astro Summer Camp at the Tesla Robotics Center.

We found them using their Lego skills and imagination building a model of a moon base. OK, but they’ll soon be tackling some basic physics and engineering principals.

“Throughout the week we’ll be bringing in a 3-D printer as well as teaching them how to code the robot autonomously. they’ll code and build two of them,” says Genevieve Burbano, who with her sister Sophia is serving as a camp counselor.

Three-D printing? Autonomous robots? Ambitious stuff for young bright minds.

‘So, we might be looking at a table of future engineers over there,’ I suggest.

“Yes. for sure,” Sophia says.

I can’t resist the question ‘What do you want to be when you grow up’ (Both are still in high school.)

“I want to be an engineer,” she says with an enthusiastic laugh.

I have no doubt she will reach that goal. The sisters are robotics veterans, members of Team Incognito, a group of talented local students helping host the summer camp.

The camp runs through Wednesday. There are still openings for a second camp July 5th through the 7th. There are session for kids aged 5-8 and 9 through 12. Admission is $100 for the three days.

