Crews respond to apartment fire on Vassar Street

The Reno Fire Department responds to a fire on Vassar Street on June 20, 2022.
The Reno Fire Department responds to a fire on Vassar Street on June 20, 2022.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:05 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Vassar Street Monday night. It was reported just after 9:00 p.m. The fire also burned a fence and some grass in a vacant lot next door.

Firefighters have not released any information about the extent of any damage or if anyone was hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

