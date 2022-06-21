Crews respond to apartment fire on Vassar Street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Vassar Street Monday night. It was reported just after 9:00 p.m. The fire also burned a fence and some grass in a vacant lot next door.

Firefighters have not released any information about the extent of any damage or if anyone was hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

