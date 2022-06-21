CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Capital City Brewfest is Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 3:00 p. to 8:00 p.m.

You can enjoy beer from more than two dozen different brewers, eat food from several food trucks, and listen to live music on a stage.

It’s happening in Carson City along Curry Street at McFadden Plaza and is hosted by the Rotary Club of Carson City.

This event is a major annual fundraiser to help community projects and youth programs.

The turnout is expected to be big because the pandemic forced event leaders to cancel this event in 2020 and wildfire smoke forced the cancellation in 2021.

A ticket buys you unlimited tastings. You can buy one for $35 in advance or $40 at the door.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.