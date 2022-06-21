Advertisement

Capital City Brewfest

State of Craft Beer Industry
State of Craft Beer Industry(WLBT)
By Noah Bond
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:12 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Capital City Brewfest is Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 3:00 p. to 8:00 p.m.

You can enjoy beer from more than two dozen different brewers, eat food from several food trucks, and listen to live music on a stage.

It’s happening in Carson City along Curry Street at McFadden Plaza and is hosted by the Rotary Club of Carson City.

This event is a major annual fundraiser to help community projects and youth programs.

The turnout is expected to be big because the pandemic forced event leaders to cancel this event in 2020 and wildfire smoke forced the cancellation in 2021.

A ticket buys you unlimited tastings. You can buy one for $35 in advance or $40 at the door.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a cattle truck crash on Interstate 80 near USA Parkway.
28 cattle die in crash on I-80 near USA Parkway
Gas station in Reno displays the current price of gasoline.
Gasoline nearly 2 cents more a gallon in Washoe County beginning July 1
Nevada Primary
AP: Sisolak, Cortez Masto and Laxalt win primaries; some initial local race results
California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states, including Nevada
Reannin Smith
Sparks police locate missing woman

Latest News

Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting and killing wife at Winnemucca bar
Rachel Blinn at age 12 when first diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia Gravis patient wants change in her lifetime
SNHD officially confirms first monkeypox case in Clark County