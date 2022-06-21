Advertisement

School board votes to roll out remodel of Hug High School in phases

(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:28 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to roll out the remodel of Hug High School into Debbie Smith CTE Academy in phases to help minimize the financial impact.

The District recently revealed that the project was over budget by $35 million. The overage, the District said, was due to a construction labor shortage and rising material costs.

In a special meeting held June 21, 2022, the board considered awarding the money as proposed, pausing the project indefinitely, or taking a phased approach in the construction. They agreed to the phased construction timeline.

The new school is expected to relieve overcrowding at Spanish Springs High School and in the North Valleys.

