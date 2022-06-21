Advertisement

All are welcome to come aboard at the Great Western Steam Up in Carson City

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:35 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Railroad Museum is celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the Silver State’s famed V&T Railroad.

The director at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, Dan Thielen, and the President of the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum, Todd Moore, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the Great Western Steam Up.

July 1-4, the museum is hosting a once in a lifetime event. Seventeen steam locomotives from throughout the West, including nine operating steam locomotives representing six different historical Nevada railroads, will be featured at the museum in Carson City.

Featured steam locomotives that will be in operation:

  • Southern Pacific narrow gauge locomotive No. 18 (the “Slim Princess” formerly of the Nevada-California-Oregon Railway)
  • Eureka & Palisade RR No. 4, (the “Eureka”)
  • Bluestone Mining & Smelting RR Heisler No. 1
  • Nevada County Narrow Gauge RR No. 5 (the “Tahoe”)
  • Cortez Mines Ltd. Railway No. 1, (the “Anne Marie”)
  • Carson & Tahoe Lumber & Fluming Co. “Glenbrook,”
  • Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 22, (the “Inyo”)
  • V&T Railroad No. 25
  • Santa Cruz Portland Cement No. 2 (the “Chiggen”)

The event will also feature a reunion of V&T locomotives including No. 1 “Lyon,” No. 11 “Reno,” No. 12 “Genoa,” No. 18 “Dayton,” No. 21 “J.W. Bowker, No. 22 “Inyo,” No. 25 and No. 27. This will constitute the largest gathering of V&T locomotives in 75 years. In addition to the historic gathering of steam locomotives, the event will feature other steam-powered equipment including fire pumpers, automobiles, tractors and a steam “donkey” engine, all in operation. “Lost art” displays such as blacksmithing, knife making and more will also be featured.

Basically, this is a chance for people to witness history while learning about history.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

