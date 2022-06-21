Advertisement

Airport parking rates increasing July 1

Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Reno-Tahoe International Airport(RTIA)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:37 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting in July, it’s going to cost you more to park at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

The airport authority is raising parking rates by about two dollars per day. The airport said the increase is based on industry standards for airports of its size.

The money will be invested into parking improvements, the airport added.

The new rates take effect July 1, 2022. If you are parked in the airport before that date, you will be charged the old rate.

RNO Parking Rates
You can check real-time parking availability at www.renoairport.com.

