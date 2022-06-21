Aces production team works tirelessly to inform, entertain
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now’s Kurt Schroeder gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the Reno Aces production team as they aim to inform, and entertain fans during games.
The play on the field is authentic, while the video, audio, in-game marketing bits, and much more is scripted down to the minute.
60 employees are responsible for making the magic happen.
