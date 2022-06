RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Warmer weather is here. Expect a return to the mid to upper 90s for valley locations for Wednesday through the weekend. A few T-storms are also likely in the afternoon-evening hours Thursday and possibly Friday, as an area of low pressure tracks through the area. Summer officially arrives on Tuesday at 2:14 PM. -Jeff