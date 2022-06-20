Stretch of Lemmon Drive to close for paving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Drivers should expect detours as the entire Lemmon Drive intersection under U.S. 395 will close Friday for paving operations.

It’s part of the first phase of the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County’s Lemmon Drive Project.

In addition to the intersection closure, all on- and off-ramps at Lemmon Drive, will be closed. The closures begin Friday, June 24 at 10 p.m. and will last through Monday, June 27 at 5 a.m. Traffic on U.S. 395 will not be affected by the closure, the RTC said.

All traffic will be detoured to the Stead Boulevard or Golden Valley Road exits.

Traffic that detours at Stead Boulevard can use Lear Boulevard, Military Road, Sky Vista Parkway, or Virginia Street.

Traffic that detours at Golden Valley Road can use North Hills Boulevard or Virginia Street.

Following the paving, drivers can anticipate night time intersection closures for roadway striping. The dates for this work have not been set, but construction crews will close half of the intersection at a time to complete this work.

The Lemmon Drive Project will widen Lemmon Drive from four lanes to six lanes from Sky Vista Parkway/Buck Drive to Military Road. The project will increase capacity, improve safety, and provide multimodal transportation choices, the RTC said. Construction on phase one is anticipated to be complete by early August.

For information about the project and to receive updates, text LEMMON to 797979 or visit NorthValleysImprovements.com.

