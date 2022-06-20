Advertisement

South Reno fire displaces three people and two dogs

FILE. House fire graphic.
FILE. House fire graphic.(WLUC)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:22 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A south Reno kitchen fire displaced three people and two dogs on Sunday afternoon.

The American Red Cross will help find them shelter, the Reno Fire Department said.

The fire department responded to a fire in the 7400 block of Sandstone Drive at about 3:48 p.m. on Sunday.

Heavy smoke came out of the front and back of the home. Additionally, one person was trapped in the back yard and had to be rescued, the fire department said. Two dogs were pulled from inside the home and had smoke inhalation but appeared to be not seriously injured.

Firefighters found flames in the kitchen area and confined the fire to the kitchen and the attached dining area.

The fire started in the kitchen but there was no specific cause immediately available.

Four engines and one ladder truck went to the fire but most were gone by about 5 p.m. The fire department expects the fire to be mopped up by 6:30 p.m.

That’s also when Sandstone Drive will reopen from Autumn Hills Drive to East Huffaker Lane.

