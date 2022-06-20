REMSA Health stresses importance of water safety for children

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s something that paramedics have already had to deal with this year

“We’ve already responded on two near drownings in our community and that is two too many,” said Adam Heinz of REMSA Health.

Perhaps those two incidents are what motivated Heinz and his staff to hold a mock demonstration on Monday to help parents understand how swimming in even the shallowest pool can be dangerous.

“Home pools they should be locked up,” said Paramedic Jennifer Walters. “And an time someone is around a small body of water there should be someone watching out for them.”

REMSA Health says there’s an average of 3,500 to 4,000 drowning deaths per year in the United States and accidental drowning is the second leading cause of death for children ages one through four.

“We have to have good habits in order to keep them safe,” Walters emphasized.

And this could be even more of a concern this year, as there has been a nationwide lifeguard shortage.

“There are less people looking out for our children with the lifeguard shortage,” Walters noted. “So if you see something, say something.”

And if a drowning event does happen, the quicker you call 911 the better your odds are and knowing CPR yourself does not hurt.

REMSA Health offers regular CPR classes. Click here for more information.

