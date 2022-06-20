NDOT Freeway Service Patrol reminds drivers of summer safety tips

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether a road trip is in your plans for summer vacation or you’re just driving during these warmer months, the Nevada Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers to be prepared before they hit the road.

NDOT’s Freeway Service Patrol sees an increase in incidents and disabled vehicles as the seasons change. Most breakdowns are caused by the vehicle not properly maintained as temperatures increase. Now is the time to pack your car with extra water bottles. They can be used for hydration or in the emergency of your engine overheating.

You’ll want to check your tire pressure, brakes, battery cables, oil, and other fluid levels. NDOT says to be familiar with your car’s spare tire and its accessories- some newer models don’t come with a spare.

Meg Ragonese, NDOT Public Information Officer shared,

“You know we are all feeling and seeing the increase in gas prices, but it is also important that we make sure we have appropriate fuel levels for our summer travel, so make sure you are keeping a close eye on that fuel level so you can safely get to where you need to go,” Ragonese said.

Have your summer road trip mapped out and check for road conditions. More motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians will be on the roads, so it is important to watch out for each other and share the road.

For more information from NDOT and driving safely this summer, click here.

