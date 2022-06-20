Managing mental health following mass shootings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - News of mass shootings can cause increased anxiety in public places, but there are some steps you can take to manage it.

Dr. Matt Boland, a local psychologist, says the first thing you should do is accept your emotions. Mass shootings are anxiety provoking, and it’s understandable to be shaken by them.

Finding support can also help. Talking to people about how you feel and how it’s affected you so far.

He also says being active in groups or organizations trying to prevent mass shootings can help.

“With anxiety, it can be really easy to lose a sense that you have control over a situation or the ability to affect the situation in some way,” said Dr. Boland. “So sometimes what people like to do is to find ways they can understand the issues more, learn about the issues, and then ways they can participate in certain organizations that might be working on certain issues.”

Organizations could include groups involved in school safety or gun violence. Dr. Boland says doing this can help you get back that feeling of control because you’re actively doing something about the issue.

If you’re still feeling anxious four to six weeks after a mass shooting, it’s recommended you seek out mental health help. You can find resources here and more information on Dr. Matt Boland here.

