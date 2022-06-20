Advertisement

Man arrested following shots being fired outside Greater Nevada Field

Jaime Zamorano, 49, was arrested and is facing multiple charges.
By Ben Deach
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested for allegedly firing shots outside Greater Nevada Field this afternoon.

49 year old Jaime Zamorano has been booked on multiple charges following the shots being fired which happened outside the stadium just before 5:00 p.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

No injuries have been reported. The incident is under investigation.

