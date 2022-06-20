Katey’s Craft Corner: Owners of Copper Pointe Studios share tips for making unique bracelets

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Copper Pointe Studios is frequent vendor at fairs and events in the Reno/Tahoe area. Owners, Ericka McGowan and her daughter Bailey, are the mother-daughter duo behind the brand. Together, they make one-of-a-kind crystal and beaded jewelry. They also do holiday and seasonal crafts.

Watch Monday’s demonstration to learn how to make a beautiful bracelet.

For more information about Copper Pointe Studios, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

