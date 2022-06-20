Juneteenth celebrations in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - June 19, 1865 is the day when the last slaves in our country were freed. Today, we recognize that day as Juneteenth.

The Nevada State Museum celebrated the national holiday with free admission for all and putting a spotlight on historic documents and art.

“Juneteenth is just to acknowledge the struggles that African-Americans suffered in the past,” said Larry Dawson, local artist who celebrated Juneteenth at the NNM.

Not ignoring the injustices of the past, but using them as stepping stones to continue progress towards building new legacies of equality and inclusivity.

“We’re honoring our past, and we’re respecting our future by celebrating now in the present,” said Jessica Vann, President of the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society.

The organization hosted its 34th annual Juneteenth celebration at Idlewild Park, on Sunday.

“Its not just for black people, black culture is for everybody to experience,” said Vann.

People from all walks of life were out having a good time, listening to live music, playing games, enjoying good food, and meeting local vendors doing wonderful things in the African-American community.

“We focus on uplifting and empowering black females from young to wise,” said KaPreace Young, co-founder of Shades of Queening.

“We’re really big on community advocacy and really getting out there and bringing people together, uplifting each other, empowering each other, and seeing each other shine and become successful,” said Jasmin Fisher, the other co-founder of Shades of Queening.

Exactly what Juneteenth is all about.

“Thank you for acknowledging Juneteenth, but now let’s continue to bring justice and other things we need as a black community,” said Young.

“I think its just as simple as education, i think thats whats really going to take this world to the next level,” said Fisher.

