Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for her teen

Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage recently.(Instagram/@jlo/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - Jennifer Lopez is getting praised for introducing one of her 14-year-old twins with gender-neutral pronouns at a recent performance.

The singer introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using “they” and “them” after taking the stage at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ‘Blue Diamond’ Gala.

Lopez and Emme, who was carrying a rainbow microphone, sang Christina Perri’s hit, “A Thousand Years.”

The pair previously made headlines for performing together when Lopez co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

Lopez shares Emme and twin brother Max with her ex-husband, actor and singer Marc Anthony.

