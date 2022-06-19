Winnemucca police want to talk to man about bar shooting
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:06 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -The Winnemucca Police Department is looking for a man to question about a shooting at Raven’s Bar in Winnemucca.
Police said Ty Albisu is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
The shooting happened about 9 p.m. at the GrassValley Road location.
Albisu is believed to be driving a white 2010 Ford F-350.
Anyone who knows of his location is asked to call dispatch at 775-623-6429 or Secret Witness at 775-623-6969.
