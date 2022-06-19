Winnemucca police want to talk to man about bar shooting

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -The Winnemucca Police Department is looking for a man to question about a shooting at Raven’s Bar in Winnemucca.

Police said Ty Albisu is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. at the GrassValley Road location.

Albisu is believed to be driving a white 2010 Ford F-350.

Anyone who knows of his location is asked to call dispatch at 775-623-6429 or Secret Witness at 775-623-6969.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.