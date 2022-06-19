Advertisement

Winnemucca police want to talk to man about bar shooting

Ty Albisu
Ty Albisu(Winnemucca Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:06 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -The Winnemucca Police Department is looking for a man to question about a shooting at Raven’s Bar in Winnemucca.

Police said Ty Albisu is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. at the GrassValley Road location.

Albisu is believed to be driving a white 2010 Ford F-350.

Anyone who knows of his location is asked to call dispatch at 775-623-6429 or Secret Witness at 775-623-6969.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas station in Reno displays the current price of gasoline.
Gasoline nearly 2 cents more a gallon in Washoe County beginning July 1
Nevada Primary
AP: Sisolak, Cortez Masto and Laxalt win primaries; some initial local race results
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in I-580 rollover near Moana Lane
The scene of a cattle truck crash on Interstate 80 near USA Parkway.
Semi full of cattle goes off I-80 near USA Parkway
In Nevada, a landlord must provide 60-days written notice before increasing the rent. If a...
Tenant rights in Nevada revealed amid rapid rent increases

Latest News

DUI graphic
Reno police arrest five in DUI saturation patrol
This is the scene of a downtown Las Vegas fire on June 19, 2022.
Biggest Las Vegas fire in 25 years burns at least 10 buildings
SATURDAY WEB WEATHER
SATURDAY WEB WEATHER
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe sheriff investigates shooting near Wadsworth