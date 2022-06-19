Advertisement

Slain California police officers remembered for bravery

A man places flowers at a memorial Wednesday, June 15, 2022, outside El Monte City Hall for two...
A man places flowers at a memorial Wednesday, June 15, 2022, outside El Monte City Hall for two police officers who were shot and killed Tuesday, at a motel in El Monte, Calif. The two police officers were killed in a shootout while investigating a possible stabbing in the suburban Los Angeles motel, and the suspect died at the scene, authorities said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)(Ringo H.W. Chiu | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:28 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of people turned out for a candlelight vigil honoring two California police officers slain last week while investigating a report of a possible stabbing.

El Monte Police Department Officer Joseph Santana and Cpl. Michael Paredes were fatally shot Tuesday outside a suburban motel east of Los Angeles.

They were memorialized Saturday at El Monte’s civic center by city residents, community leaders, family members and fellow police officers. Acting police chief Ben Lowry praised the fallen officers for their character and bravery, and said they would not be forgotten.

A coroner’s report says the gunman who killed the men died by suicide.

