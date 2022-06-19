Slain California police officers remembered for bravery

EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of people turned out for a candlelight vigil honoring two California police officers slain last week while investigating a report of a possible stabbing.

El Monte Police Department Officer Joseph Santana and Cpl. Michael Paredes were fatally shot Tuesday outside a suburban motel east of Los Angeles.

They were memorialized Saturday at El Monte’s civic center by city residents, community leaders, family members and fellow police officers. Acting police chief Ben Lowry praised the fallen officers for their character and bravery, and said they would not be forgotten.

A coroner’s report says the gunman who killed the men died by suicide.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)