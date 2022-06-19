Advertisement

Reno police arrest five in DUI saturation patrol

DUI graphic
DUI graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:39 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested five people Saturday as part of an impaired driving saturation patrol.

Police also gave 15 citations for traffic violations and gave 35 warnings for other violations.

“The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to always have a sober driver,” police said in a statement.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant for the patrol.

