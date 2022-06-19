Reno police arrest five in DUI saturation patrol

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested five people Saturday as part of an impaired driving saturation patrol.

Police also gave 15 citations for traffic violations and gave 35 warnings for other violations.

“The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to always have a sober driver,” police said in a statement.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant for the patrol.

