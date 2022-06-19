Advertisement

Biggest Las Vegas fire in 25 years burns at least 10 buildings

This is the scene of a downtown Las Vegas fire on June 19, 2022.
This is the scene of a downtown Las Vegas fire on June 19, 2022.(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:49 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say at least 10 buildings have been burned in a four-alarm fire overnight in downtown Las Vegas.

They say about 100 people went to an evacuation center at a school and only one minor injury was reported as of Sunday morning.

The exact number of buildings, condo units, businesses and vehicles that were damaged or destroyed are still being counted.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

They say fire crews returning to their station from a previous call when they noticed a large column of smoke in the downtown area around 1 a.m.

Additional fire crew were called in from North Las Vegas and Clark County before most of the fire was under control by 6 a.m.

