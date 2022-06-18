Sparks police ask for help finding missing woman
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:43 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help finding Reannin Smith, 29, who was last seen Thursday about noon leaving a group home in Sparks.
Smith does not have the medications she needs.
Police described her as white with blond hair and blue eyes, about 5-feet, 4-inches tall and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and light blue shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 about missing person case 22-4775.
