Advertisement

Sparks police ask for help finding missing woman

Reannin Smith
Reannin Smith(Sparks Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:43 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help finding Reannin Smith, 29, who was last seen Thursday about noon leaving a group home in Sparks.

Smith does not have the medications she needs.

Police described her as white with blond hair and blue eyes, about 5-feet, 4-inches tall and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and light blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 about missing person case 22-4775.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Nevada, a landlord must provide 60-days written notice before increasing the rent. If a...
Tenant rights in Nevada revealed amid rapid rent increases
Gas station in Reno displays the current price of gasoline.
Gasoline nearly 2 cents more a gallon in Washoe County beginning July 1
Nevada Primary
AP: Sisolak, Cortez Masto and Laxalt win primaries; some initial local race results
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in I-580 rollover near Moana Lane
Big Chicken, a fast casual chicken restaurant founded by NBA Hall of Fame Center Shaquille...
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Reno

Latest News

court gavel
Nevada high court hears fast-track school voucher appeal
The scene of a cattle truck crash on Interstate 80 near USA Parkway.
Eastbound I-80 closed near USA Parkway
Local kids with disabilities learn how to ride bikes
Kids and adults with disabilities learned how to ride two-wheeler bikes during week-long camp
RENO SUMMER JOBS
City of Reno Summer Jobs