RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The weather will be cool and unsettled on Saturday, with a chance of afternoon showers and an isolated T-storm. Sunday will be sunny and warmer for Dad, but still on the cool side of average. Next week will be warmer, with valleys warming back into the 90s for the latter half of the week. -Jeff