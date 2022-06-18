Advertisement

Nevada high court hears fast-track school voucher appeal

court gavel
court gavel(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Ken Ritter/Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:35 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada Supreme Court justices asked pointed questions about a fast-track appeal of a school vouchers ballot measure that a state court judge rejected for hiding the huge effect it would have on the state budget.

An attorney representing initiative proponent Education Freedom PAC conceded Thursday that even if the court gives the go-ahead to resume collecting signatures, time is short to gather almost 141,000 names by a June 29 deadline.

The justices made no immediate ruling. Questions focused on whether the proposed constitutional amendment backed by the advocacy group Power2Parent would violate state law against so-called “unfunded mandates.”

Initiative opponents argue it would hurt schools that are already chronically underfunded.

