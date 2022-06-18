Advertisement

Fire extensively damages workshop at East Sixth Street business

The scene of a fire at the Easy Inn on East Sixth Street in Reno.
The scene of a fire at the Easy Inn on East Sixth Street in Reno.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:30 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire extensively managed a workshop Friday night at the Easy Inn at 1661 E. Sixth St. in Reno.

The fire did not spread beyond the workshop, the Reno Fire Department said.

Although firefighters got a quick knockdown it caused extensive damage to the room and contents.

The fire’s cause is under investigation. It happened just before 8 p.m.

Twenty-four fire personnel on six rigs responded.

