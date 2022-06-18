Fire extensively damages workshop at East Sixth Street business
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:30 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire extensively managed a workshop Friday night at the Easy Inn at 1661 E. Sixth St. in Reno.
The fire did not spread beyond the workshop, the Reno Fire Department said.
Although firefighters got a quick knockdown it caused extensive damage to the room and contents.
The fire’s cause is under investigation. It happened just before 8 p.m.
Twenty-four fire personnel on six rigs responded.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.