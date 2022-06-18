Eastbound I-80 closed near USA Parkway

WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) -Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed for several hours at USA Parkway between Sparks and Fernley as emergency crews take care of a tractor-trailer that went off the road, Truckee Meadows Fire & Prevention reports.

It was full of cattle.

There were two vehicles involved but no injuries, TMFP reported.

Motorists should find another route.

The crash happened about 5 a.m.

