Eastbound I-80 closed near USA Parkway

The scene of a cattle truck crash on Interstate 80 near USA Parkway.
The scene of a cattle truck crash on Interstate 80 near USA Parkway.(Truckee Meadows Fire & Prevention)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) -Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed for several hours at USA Parkway between Sparks and Fernley as emergency crews take care of a tractor-trailer that went off the road, Truckee Meadows Fire & Prevention reports.

It was full of cattle.

There were two vehicles involved but no injuries, TMFP reported.

Motorists should find another route.

The crash happened about 5 a.m.

