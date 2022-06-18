Advertisement

California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states, including Nevada

(KOSA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:55 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Northern California pair repeatedly impersonated federal law enforcement officers as part of a nationwide scheme in which they smuggled drugs nationwide.

A federal grand jury in Sacramento on Thursday indicted Quinten Moody and Myra Minks.

They’re accused of shipping marijuana from California to Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada and Texas.

Pot purchased for $1,500 per pound in California in 2017 would be sold for $2,600 per pound in Georgia, according to an FBI affidavit.

Investigators said Minks repeatedly posed as various federal agents in attempts to learn about or disrupt the investigation, including as a DEA agent. Minks is being sought and officials do not know if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf. Moody’s attorney said his client maintains his innocence.

