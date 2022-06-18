California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states, including Nevada

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Northern California pair repeatedly impersonated federal law enforcement officers as part of a nationwide scheme in which they smuggled drugs nationwide.

A federal grand jury in Sacramento on Thursday indicted Quinten Moody and Myra Minks.

They’re accused of shipping marijuana from California to Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada and Texas.

Pot purchased for $1,500 per pound in California in 2017 would be sold for $2,600 per pound in Georgia, according to an FBI affidavit.

Investigators said Minks repeatedly posed as various federal agents in attempts to learn about or disrupt the investigation, including as a DEA agent. Minks is being sought and officials do not know if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf. Moody’s attorney said his client maintains his innocence.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)