Two injured in northwest Reno fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were injured Friday in a northwest Reno that damaged two homes.

It was reported around 3 p.m. June 17, 2022 on Twin Creeks Drive off Las Brisas Boulevard.

Battalion Chief Roger Mooney with the Reno Fire Department tells KOLO 8 News Now that the fire appears to have started inside one of the homes and then spread to another house. Wind was a challenge for fire crews, Mooney said. One house sustained minor damage, while the other had major damage.

Two people had minor injuries. One was treated for smoke inhalation, the other for minor bites and scratches from an animal they were rescuing from the home.

The fire does not appear suspicious, Mooney said.

