Truckee Duckee Derbee returns to Lake Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (KOLO) -The Timy Dutton Truckee Duckee Derbee returns to the River Ranch Lodge on Saturday.

It benefits the Humane Society of Truckee/Tahoe and the Palisades Tahoe Avalanche Dogs.

The River Ranch Lodge is at 2285 River Road in Tahoe City. The pre-race party and registration is at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m. is the Dogs in Dudz and Cool Catz in Hatz costume contests. The Truckee Duckee Derbee begins at 3 p.m.

The rubber duck races are billed as “the most unpredictable two minutes in Tahoe.” High water and the pandemic halted the races for three years.

A special presentation for retiring patrol dog Kaya will also be held as she steps down after 12 years of service. A cadre of her canine companions will also be on hand.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.