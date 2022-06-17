Advertisement

Reno Dad’s hosting father/daughter hairstyling classes

By John Macaluso
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Dads is teaming up with Paul Mitchell Schools and Growing Up Reno-Tahoe for two father/daughter hairstyling classes. It’s an opportunity for dads to learn how to style their daughter’s hair, while providing a bonding opportunity.

Two classes are available on Saturday, June 18. The first is at 10 a.m., the other at 1 p.m.. They’ll be held at the Paul Mitchell School in Reno.

You can register here.

