Reno Dad’s hosting father/daughter hairstyling classes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Dads is teaming up with Paul Mitchell Schools and Growing Up Reno-Tahoe for two father/daughter hairstyling classes. It’s an opportunity for dads to learn how to style their daughter’s hair, while providing a bonding opportunity.

Two classes are available on Saturday, June 18. The first is at 10 a.m., the other at 1 p.m.. They’ll be held at the Paul Mitchell School in Reno.

You can register here.

