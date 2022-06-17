Advertisement

Open for Business: New owners revamp The Biggest Little Boba Shop in Reno

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biggest Little Boba Shop has been open for business for several years, but its newest owners are changing things up and bringing back quality tea, easy ordering and friendly customer service.

Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko stopped by the store on 135 Roff Way (off W First St.) and talked to co-owner, Deela Khot about what makes their boba tea different from other similar shops in the area.

Support this locally owned business by following them on Instagram.

