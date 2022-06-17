Advertisement

One injured in downtown Reno shooting

The scene at Fulton Alley where a person was shot in the shoulder.
The scene at Fulton Alley where a person was shot in the shoulder.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was shot in the shoulder Thursday night in downtown Reno and was taken to the hospital, the Reno Police Department said.

It happened about 8:03 p.m. in Fulton Alley near Second Street and North Virginia Street.

Police were looking for a suspect. They said there was no threat to the community.

Fulton Alley remained closed but Second Street was open.

