One dead in Sun Valley mobile home fire, cause under investigation

Reno, Nev. (KOLO) - An investigation is underway following an RV fire in Sun Valley.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Department and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire with heavy smoke at 5:15 a.m. Friday, on Loster Way and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley.

The RV is completely destroyed and investigators are confirming one fatality inside the mobile home.

Few details, including the cause of the fire have been released.

