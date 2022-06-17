Advertisement

One dead in Sun Valley mobile home fire, cause under investigation

Sun Valley
Sun Valley(Kolo)
By Gema Alvarez
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:21 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Reno, Nev. (KOLO) - An investigation is underway following an RV fire in Sun Valley.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Department and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire with heavy smoke at 5:15 a.m. Friday, on Loster Way and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley.

The RV is completely destroyed and investigators are confirming one fatality inside the mobile home.

Few details, including the cause of the fire have been released.

This is a developing story, Kolo 8 News Now will provide more updates as more information comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Nevada, a landlord must provide 60-days written notice before increasing the rent. If a...
Tenant rights in Nevada revealed amid rapid rent increases
Gas station in Reno displays the current price of gasoline.
Gasoline nearly 2 cents more a gallon in Washoe County beginning July 1
Nevada Primary
AP: Sisolak, Cortez Masto and Laxalt win primaries; some initial local race results
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in I-580 rollover near Moana Lane
Election officials see spike in voters cutting off mail-in ballot barcodes

Latest News

Valley Pawn Shop
Inflation drives people to pawn shops and resale stores to get extra money
Preparations for the Truckee Duckee Derbee.
Truckee Duckee Derbee returns to Lake Tahoe
The Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive celebrates 25 years as it makes its way through Reno on June 16,...
Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive: More than 300 steers make their way through Reno
Frontline Wildfire Defense expands to Lake Tahoe Basin
Wildfire protection company expands services to Lake Tahoe Basin