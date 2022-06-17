Nevada Museum of Art announces $60M expansion project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Museum of Art is set to get a huge upgrade, announcing a 50,000 Sq. ft project on Thursday.

The 60-million-dollar investment will “support infrastructure and programming for K-12 students, educators and scholars in the communities we serve”, according to leaders with the museum.

CEO David B. Walker says the project was five years in the making and is needed as the museum looks to grow along with the community.

“It will be a seamless facility when it’s done,” said Walker. “There will be much more programming.”

Work has already begun and is expected to be completed by January of 2025.

