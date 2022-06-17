Movie Minute: Buzz Lightyear is back in new animated movie; teenage romance buds in “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - To infinity and beyond! The origin of Buzz Lightyear, Star Command and the seedy villain Zurg is front and center in the new animated film, Lightyear. Chris Evans voices the iconic space ranger made popular in the original Toy Story series. The new movie is expected to be the biggest animated film of the summer. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and James Brolin also voice characters in the movie, out in theaters everywhere Friday, June 17.

All episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty is now streaming on Prime Video. The teenage love story follows a complicated love triangle between one girl (Lola Tung) and two brothers (Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno). It’s a story about first love, first heartbreak and the magic of that one perfect summer. Plus, while boys may come and go... friends are forever. The series is based off of best-selling author, Jenny Han’s book by the same name. Jenny Han is also the author behind the book-turned-movies, To All the Boys I Loved Before.

On Paramount+, Jerry and Marge Go Large is a hilarious new comedy based on a true story. Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening star as the husband-wife duo, Jerry and Marge Selbee. Jerry finds a flaw in the lottery system that allows him to win... over and over and over again. The two get caught up in winning as they try to use the money to revive their small town.

