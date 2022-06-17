Missouri man charged with DUI causing death in Hawthorne crash

MINERAL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Missouri man is facing charges of DUI causing death following a crash in Hawthorne that left a Yerington man dead.

It happened Monday, June 6, 2022 around 2:40 a.m. on U.S. 95.

Preliminary investigation shows Jeffrey Neal, 37, was driving a gray 2009 Ford Taurus north on 95 and failed to stay in his lane while going around a curve. Neal’s car crossed into the southbound lanes and hit the front of a white 2004 Honda Civic driven by 66-year-old Dale Galantuomini of Yerington, Nevada State Police reported. Galantuomini was declared dead at the scene.

Neal was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken via Care Flight to a hospital for treatment.

Neal was arrested on Friday, June 10, 2022, and booked into the Mineral County Jail for DUI causing death, driving on the right side of the road required, and other unrelated charges.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference case #220600358. This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Northern Command West’s 33rd fatal crash for 2022, resulting in 33 fatalities.

