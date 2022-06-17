Local and state health leaders prepare for COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Children under 5 years old can start receiving the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines starting next week, U.S. regulators announced Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must still approve how the vaccine is used and will make a recommendation Saturday, which will then need to be signed off on by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

According to Nevada health officials, the state immunization program is working with the CDC and local health providers to be ready to distribute the vaccinations.

Following approval from the CDC on the vaccine’s use, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which includes representatives from Nevada, California, Oregon and Washington, will meet to review and provide additional guidance, state health leaders said.

They added that the Nevada State Immunization Program will provide technical guidance to vaccinators and distribute vaccines when approved.

The Washoe County Health District said Friday it expects to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines next week and will begin administering them soon after. “The WCHD is excited that parents should soon have the opportunity to vaccinate their young children and for those infants and their families to benefit from the protections that the vaccine provides,” the health district said on Twitter.

We plan to administer vaccines for those 6 months-and older at our main clinic, which is located at 1001 E. 9th St. Building B from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday (excluding holidays). Appointments are not available at this time but they will be soon by calling 775-328-2427.

More details about the vaccine rollout in Washoe County will be posted on the COVID19Washoe.com website.

Pfizer’s three-dose vaccine would cover children 6 months through 4 years of age, the Moderna two-dose vaccine would be for children 6 months through 5 years and Moderna vaccines for 6-11-year-olds and 12-17-year-olds are under review.

Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 was recommended in November 2021. As of this week, 23% of Nevadans ages 5-11 have initiated vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses in Nevada, click here.

