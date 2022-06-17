Four arrested in investigation into South Lake Tahoe drugs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -Federal authorities arrested four people Thursday on suspicion of trafficking in heroin and methamphetamine around South Lake Tahoe, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento announced.

They arrested Sarah Anderson, 32, Fabian Gomez, 33, Epifanio Ramirez, 47, and Joaleen Rogers, 53, all of South Lake Tahoe as part of Operation Bear Trap.

To date 36 people have been arrested as part of Operational Bear Trap in California and Nevada on state and federal drug and firearms charges, prosecutors said.

Thursday’s arrest included recovery of a barn owl protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

