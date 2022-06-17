Advertisement

Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of Las Vegas Detective

Detective Justin Terry.
Detective Justin Terry.(LVMPD)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:07 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday ordered flags to half-staff in honor of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Detective who died tragically when a construction beam fell on his car.

The incident happened a week ago when a tractor-trailer carrying a large piece of construction equipment was going southbound on U.S. 95 and hit a metal beam as the vehicle was traveling under an overpass.

The metal beam then landed on Detective Justin Terry’s car as he was following behind the tractor-trailer.

“Detective Terry served our community for more than two decades – we are endlessly grateful for his service and heartbroken at his death,” said Governor Sisolak. “Kathy and I join the law enforcement community and so many more in mourning Detective Justin Terry, who was killed tragically. We’re sending our love and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Detective Terry was a member of the LVMPD for just shy of 21 years. He started a program making it possible for officers to ride dirt bikes into difficult locations to serve the homeless, according to Metro. He was also assigned to the Sexual Offender Apprehension Detail (SOAP) for 7 years. He was widely regarded as an expert and worked directly with the U.S. Marshals Task Force, the governor’s office said.

Flags of the United States and the State of Nevada are to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Monday, June 20, 2022.

