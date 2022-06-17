Advertisement

Crews battling wildfire in Genoa area

By Audrey Owsley
Jun. 17, 2022
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuations in the Genoa area Friday afternoon after a reported wildfire.

The sheriff’s office asked people to avoid Genoa and the Jacks Valley roadways, and said a wireless alert had been sent to residents in the Trail Court area to evacuate.

Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division is assisting the Carson City Sheriff’s Office with traffic control. U.S. 395 at Jacks Valley Road and U.S. 395 at SR 206 (Genoa Lane) is closed.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

