CHA teaming up with Human Bean for Machas for Men

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Community Health Alliance and Human Bean are once again teaming up for the Mochas for Men fundraiser. $1 of every mocha sold through 7 p.m on June 17 will go towards screenings and follow-up care for men in Northern Nevada.

CHA says the donations help, but so does raising awareness on the importance of men’s health.

“A big one that we rarely talk about is colorectal cancer,” said Oscar Delgado, CEO of Community Health Alliance. “It’s one of those ones that’s sometimes hard to talk about, but it’s imperative that we talk about it that much more. 1 in 3 people are not screened for colorectal cancer and it really impacts a lot of males in our community.”

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States. You can help out by dropping by any of the 4 Human Beans with a drive-thru in the Reno-Sparks area.

Locations:

3915 McCarran Blvd, Reno, NV 89502

3380 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV 89502

8050 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89511

800 Holman Way, Sparks, NV 89431

